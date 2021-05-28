Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 374.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $54,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.29. 435,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,188,164. The company has a market cap of $942.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.42. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.92.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total transaction of $11,713,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,879,284 shares of company stock valued at $565,801,844 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

