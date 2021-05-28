Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 41,878 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,878 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $110,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.03. 353,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,580,771. The firm has a market cap of $330.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

