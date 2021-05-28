Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:FPC)

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 30th.

About Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Fat Prophets Funds Management Australia Pty. Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets of across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks using contrarian approach.

