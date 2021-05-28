Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,725. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 42,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

