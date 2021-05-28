FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $370.00 at KeyCorp

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $315.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx has a one year low of $126.44 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.