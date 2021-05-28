Feellike Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,322.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00327301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00185751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00031875 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.