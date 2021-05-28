Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $210.73 million and $26.94 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00081606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00020398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00932857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.39 or 0.09479625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00091287 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

