Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,204 ($28.80).

A number of analysts have weighed in on FEVR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities lowered Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,567 ($33.54) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,783.50 ($23.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,474.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,394.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.27 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

