Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,104 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,780 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

