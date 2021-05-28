Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,181 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 123.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.