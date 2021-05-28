Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 4,781 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 110.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $152.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

