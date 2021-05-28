Fifth Third Bancorp Has $863,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,187 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HP were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.