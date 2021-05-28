Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,067 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 154.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $338.69 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $182.12 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.77.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $550,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,823 shares of company stock worth $48,904,707. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

