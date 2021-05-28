Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CM opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $117.76.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

