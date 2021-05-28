Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 363 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments raised its stake in CubeSmart by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,699,000 after buying an additional 3,680,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $63,712,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,742,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in CubeSmart by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,952,000 after buying an additional 1,061,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,747,000 after buying an additional 568,122 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

