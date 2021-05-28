Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 443 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $324.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.82.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

