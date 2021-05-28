Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.87. 9,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.79 and its 200-day moving average is $128.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

