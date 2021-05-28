Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.32 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,565.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after buying an additional 796,900 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 332,755 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,448,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,874,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,778,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,811. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

