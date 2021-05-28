Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,692,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,068,000 after buying an additional 70,244 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,118,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after buying an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

