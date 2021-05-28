Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $334.77. 805,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,318,973. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $228.76 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

