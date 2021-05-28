Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,097,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 315,152 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after buying an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after buying an additional 237,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.98. 377,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,770. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.