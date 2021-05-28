Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.91. 15,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,175. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.