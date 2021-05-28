Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,467 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,046,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

