Financial Survey: Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) & Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) and Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Omnicell and Zepp Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicell 0 2 6 0 2.75 Zepp Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omnicell presently has a consensus price target of $126.86, indicating a potential downside of 8.89%. Given Omnicell’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Omnicell is more favorable than Zepp Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Zepp Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Omnicell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Omnicell has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zepp Health has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicell and Zepp Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicell 3.83% 8.84% 5.03% Zepp Health 2.62% 6.39% 2.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omnicell and Zepp Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicell $892.21 million 6.74 $32.19 million $1.74 80.02 Zepp Health $985.96 million 0.66 $35.06 million N/A N/A

Zepp Health has higher revenue and earnings than Omnicell.

Summary

Omnicell beats Zepp Health on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems. It also provides point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications. In addition, the company provides automated systems to help pharmacies in filling its multimed adherence packaging based on individual patient medication orders; single dose automation solutions to fill and label for incoming prescriptions; semi-automated filling equipment for the long-term care institutional pharmacy; and medication blister card packaging and packaging supplies to enhance medication adherence in non-acute care settings. Further, it offers EnlivenHealth Patient Engagement, a web-based nexus of solutions. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc. under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands. It provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Mi Fit and Amazfit mobile apps. Zepp Health Corporation has strategic collaborations with Timex Group to develop smart watches; and AliveCor, Inc. to deliver a medical functionality to wearable devices. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

