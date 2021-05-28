Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Up 6.5%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNCH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.