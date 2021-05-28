Fireball (FIRE) Market Capitalization Hits $108,622.19

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Fireball has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for $5.47 or 0.00015008 BTC on exchanges. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $108,622.19 and $39.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fireball Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,854 coins. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

