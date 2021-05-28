First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) & EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Financial Contrast

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Quantum Minerals and EMX Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 1 3 14 0 2.72 EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $28.34, suggesting a potential upside of 16.30%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 0.42% 1.72% 0.72% EMX Royalty -162.80% -12.80% -12.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and EMX Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $5.20 billion 3.24 -$180.00 million N/A N/A EMX Royalty $5.37 million 55.47 -$4.48 million N/A N/A

EMX Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats EMX Royalty on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey. It also holds an 80% interest in the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; and a 90% interest in the Cobre Panama project located in Panama. In addition, the company has interests in copper, gold, and molybdenum projects at various stages of development located in Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

