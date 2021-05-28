First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 175.0% in May

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

