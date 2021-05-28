First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the April 29th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ IFV traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.60. 55,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

