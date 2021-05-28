First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Shares Sold by Harbor Financial Services LLC

Harbor Financial Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of DDIV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,492. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $32.63.

