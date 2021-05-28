First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Up 432.5% in May

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 432.5% from the April 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of CARZ stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $59.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.