First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

RDVY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $48.77. 10,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,018. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.