First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Short Interest Down 93.5% in May

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the April 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $78.24.

