Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.62.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

NYSE:FVRR opened at $197.13 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.01 and its 200 day moving average is $220.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $232,522,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,847,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $16,814,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $9,190,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.