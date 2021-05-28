Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the April 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,851. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

