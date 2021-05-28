Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.43.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 7,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,709. The company has a market cap of $420.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $14.39.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 180.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 66.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 165,483 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 496.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 81,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $887,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.
