Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 7,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,709. The company has a market cap of $420.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 180.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 66.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 165,483 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 496.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 81,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $887,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

