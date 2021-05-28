Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 14.61% of Flexsteel Industries worth $34,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $54,958.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,251.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.65 per share, with a total value of $50,052.45. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLXS stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,779. The stock has a market cap of $337.43 million, a PE ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 0.96. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

