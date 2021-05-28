Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLUX. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $139.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 66,594 shares of company stock worth $827,031 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 729,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Flux Power by 1,008.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

