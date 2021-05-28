Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FOJCY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, May 21st. Commerzbank upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

FOJCY stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

