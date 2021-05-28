Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $6.84

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $6.70. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 38,830 shares traded.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 105,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 354,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

