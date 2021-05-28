Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 29,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 757,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $759.85 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,696. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 5,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

