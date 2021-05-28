Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the April 29th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 148,554 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 100,256 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 35,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

FT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. 39,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,032. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $8.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

