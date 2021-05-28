Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives €46.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.93 ($55.21).

FRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

FRE stock opened at €44.37 ($52.20) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.30.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

