Friedenthal Financial Makes New $6.09 Million Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 4.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.98. 109,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,583. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.