Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,080 ($40.24).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 2,540 ($33.19) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,976.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,864.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £999.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a one year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total transaction of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

