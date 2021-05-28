Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Fujitsu from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

FJTSY opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.