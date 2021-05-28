Fundamenta Price Tops $0.92 on Top Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $935,524.91 and $2.08 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00328291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00187154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.00829435 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,966,446 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,996 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

