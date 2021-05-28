FY2021 EPS Estimates for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Boosted by KeyCorp

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FedEx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $18.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $315.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.22. FedEx has a 52-week low of $126.44 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

