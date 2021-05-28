FY2021 EPS Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $175.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.95. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 481.06 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

