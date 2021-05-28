FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.16 million, a PE ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.